Chili Cook-Off at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at St. Luke Methodist Church, 2308 Bowie Drive. All the chili and fixings you can eat. Dessert and drink per person. $10 ages 18 & up. $5 ages 12 to 17. Under 12 eat free. Come join the fun.

