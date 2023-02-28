Chili Cook-Off at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at St. Luke Methodist Church, 2308 Bowie Drive. All the chili and fixings you can eat. Dessert and drink per person. $10 ages 18 & up. $5 ages 12 to 17. Under 12 eat free. Come join the fun.
St. Luke Methodist Church to host Chili Cookoff March 11
- From Staff Reports
