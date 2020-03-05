The Corsicana & Navarro County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon cutting, for the grand opening of Starbucks at 3 p.m. Monday, March 9, at 2004 S. US Hwy 287. The ribbon will be cut first and then the celebration and festivities will follow until 5 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information about the event, call the Chamber at 903-874-4731.
Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 31,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through their unwavering commitment to excellence and guiding principles, they bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup.
