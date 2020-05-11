Lt. Colonel Ronnie Raymer, the Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in Texas, will kick off National Salvation Army Week May 11 through 17.
National Salvation Army Week was first declared by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1954 – 74 years after The Salvation Army arrived in the United States.
In his speech, President Eisenhower noted, “Among Americans, The Salvation Army has long been a symbol of wholehearted dedication to the cause of human brotherhood. In time of war, the men and women of this organization have brought to those serving their country far from home, friendliness and warm concern. In the quieter days of peace, their work has been a constant reminder to us all that each of us is neighbor and kin to all Americans. Giving freely of themselves, the men and women of The Salvation Army have won the respect of us all.”
About The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army, an evangelical part of the universal Christian church established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for more than 130 years in the United States. Nearly 30 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a broad array of social services that range from providing food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless and opportunities for underprivileged children. 82 cents of every dollar The Salvation Army spends is used to support those services in 5,000 communities nationwide. For more information, go to www.salvationarmyusa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.