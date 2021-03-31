The Texas Fire Chiefs Association announced Wednesday the recognition of outstanding performance within the Texas Fire Service. Corsicana Fire Rescue’s Chief Paul Henley was named Fire Chief of the Year.
The awards presentation will be be made at its annual conference, Tuesday April 6, in College Station.
Navarro County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Eric Meyers, who has worked closely with Henley over the past year, issued the following statement congratulating him:
“Congratulations to our own Corsicana Fire Chief, Paul Henley, on this prestigious award and recognition as Fire Chief of the Year.
This year has been a challenging one in many respects, including an increase of EMS call volume, dealing with a global pandemic and many public leaders performing many additional duties outside of job scope or function.
Chief Henley has been a driving force in Navarro County by exhibiting leadership beyond what has been expected as a Fire Chief. Early in the pandemic, Chief Henley worked closely with me at the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management to create a pandemic plan and response actions to combat the approaching pandemic so that city and county government could act. Because of this foresight, Navarro County became the third county, behind Dallas and McLennan, to institute protocols to control the spread of COVID -19. We believe these actions kept the county from seeing a surge in early numbers. Concurrently, Chief Henley coordinated with me to acquire the needed resources to combat and effectively mitigate the growing threat.
Chief Henley has been invaluable regarding stakeholder engagement, action planning, state and federal communication and successful local mitigation efforts. He also understands and exhibits excellent leadership capabilities in navigating multi-jurisdictional operations where you must deal with numerous entities, elected officials, and agencies, helping to bring them together for a common goal of achieving the best outcome for our citizens.”
Henley was previously honored recently when the Corsicana and Navarro County Chamber of Commerce named him its Citizen of the Year.
“He leads by example and delivers a team of professionals we can truly depend on,” said Curt Junkins, CEO of Navarro Regional Hospital.
Henley was commended for his commitment to community service and many contributions to the fire department, office of emergency management, and numerous local organizations.
“I’m honored, humbled. Thank you, Corsicana,” he said. “I love this place and I am so blessed to serve.”
The Texas Fire Chiefs Association strives to be the liaison between the Texas Fire Service leadership and the legislative members of the State of Texas, attempting to further strengthen and logically apply proposed and current regulations which actively enhance the safety of the citizens of the State of Texas while protecting the career and volunteer firefighters throughout the State.
