The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has awarded its 2022 Partners in Prevention Outstanding Leader Award to Pam Crawford, LCSW-S, LCPAA of Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services. Crawford, who has served children and families with PCHAS for over 20 years, received the honor November 4 at the Partners in Prevention Conference hosted by DFPS in Austin.
Crawford’s leadership spans multiple programs and regions within the state. She now serves as regional director for PCHAS’ Central Texas programs, which include foster care, single parent family, transitional living, child and family, adoption and mentoring services. She recently led the development of PCHAS’ new Growing Together Program, an intervention that focuses on strengthening families with young children in Navarro County by bringing therapeutic services directly to their homes.
“We couldn’t be more proud of all Pam has accomplished for Texas children and families,” said David Thompson, president and CEO of PCHAS. “By exemplifying servant leadership, Pam has lifted up her teams of social workers and case managers to do their best in some of the hardest circumstances imaginable.”
Writing about the challenges her team faced at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Crawford notes in an April 2020 article, “Many of our clients already had serious problems and grief before this crisis, making this unprecedented time even more complicated to navigate. Still, our staff attempt to use their best skills to reach out and ‘touch’ families to meet their needs.”
Crawford keeps her staff motivated and energized, focusing on their shared mission through PCHAS: to deliver Christ-centered care and support to children and families in need. Today, they are helping families recover from the crises of the last year with innovative and compassionate care.
“It’s important that we lift up the people who helped Texans get through an especially difficult year for social service delivery,” Thompson said. “Pam is someone who devotes herself to others without any expectation of recognition. We’re all so pleased to see her get the public appreciation she deserves.”
In Navarro County PCHAS receives United Way funding. It is nationally accredited and holds a Platinum Seal of Approval from GuideStar as well as a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. Information about its programs is available at www.pchas.org or by phoning 800-888-1904.
