The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Chapter 1191 held its monthly meeting at the Grand Ennis Buffet in Ennis Tuesday, March 10. The guest speaker was Stephanie Hebert, Park Ranger and Natural Resources Specialist with the U. S. Corp of Engineers at Lake Bardwell.
Ms. Hebert has been with the Corp of Engineers for two years and views her job as that of an educator. Awareness of living creatures at the lake was noted as a primary objective and the contribution of these creatures to our environment. The Corp of Engineers management philosophy is to manage, conserve, and improve these natural resources and the environment while providing quality outdoor recreation experiences to serve the needs of present and future generations. The Corps is currently upgrading their facilities to handle more RVs.
The Corps of Engineers in conjunction with the Master Naturalists will be hosting a Bio Blitz from March 27 to April 3 and is looking for volunteers for this project to help identify birds, plants, animals, flowers, reptiles or anything else in nature. Ref. Facebook page below for information on the event. A question and answer session followed the very interesting presentation.
https://www.facebook.com/events/508786539848672/
https://www.swf-wc.usace.army.mil/bardwell/Natresources.asp
NARFE Chap. 1191 covers Ellis, Navarro and adjacent parts of the surrounding counties. Membership in NARFE is open to all active and retired federal employees and their spouses, former federal employees, and former spouses who are entitled to a federal survivor annuity. For more information, please call Midlothian at 972-268-5793 or 972-775-2463, Waxahachie at 469-552-6649, Ennis at 214-949-6197, Red Oak at 412-722-6307, or Corsicana at 903-874-3092. You may also go to www.narfe.org or see NARFE Chapter 1191 on Facebook.
