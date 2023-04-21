Be prepared for the unpredictable Texas Spring weather by stocking up this weekend when certain emergency supplies are tax-free in any store where they are sold.
These items include axes, batteries, emergency ladders, first aid kits, fuel containers, ground anchor systems and tie-down kits, hurricane shutters, non-electric can openers, portable generators, portable two-way radios including two-way and weather band radios, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, carbon monoxide detectors, tarps, and other plastic sheeting.
This tax-free event begins at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, and ends at midnight on Monday, April 24. There is no limit to the number of qualifying items you can purchase, so stock up this weekend and be prepared for anything Texas weather might bring.
