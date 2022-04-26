Storefront, Corsicana’s newest book and art store, is celebrating National Independence Bookstore Day by highlighting the works and talents of Corsicana’s own published authors from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 28 at 203 North Commerce at Fifth Avenue.
Coinciding with Derrick Days’ Sip N Stroll, Storefront welcomes four unique authors to the bookstore, serving beer, wine and margaritas.
Local authors David Searcy, Kim Casey Cobb, Alysia Nicole Harris and Helen Marin will appear at the bookstore to discuss their works and sell signed copies of their books.
David Searcy, whose books have been reviewed in The Paris Review and Best American Essays 2013, is the author of the novels Ordinary Horror and Last Things. He will have his latest books written in Corsicana available; Shame and Wonder and The Tiny Bee That Hovers at the Center of the World. About David’s work Literary Hub said, “Once you step inside David Searcy’s sentences, you will not want to leave.”
Also attending is Kim Casey Cobb, with her first book, Stuck – A Way Out, a motivational but realistic step-by-step process to overcome adversity, obstacles and challenges. The book offers tough but encouraging advice to help break down mental barriers to achieve what’s possible, sharing moments from her own dramatic story, as a missing child and one of the first to appear on the “milk carton” campaign.
Alysia Nicole Harris, a former visiting writer of 100 West and now a resident of Corsicana, is author of the poetry book How Much We Must Have Looked Like Stars to Stars, winner of the 2015 New Women’s Voices Chapbook Contest. Harris wrote her first poem at age ten. She is a Cave Canem fellow, winner of the 2014 and 2015 Stephen Dunn Poetry Prizes and Pushcart Nominee, and her poetry has appeared in Best American Poets, Indiana Review, The Offing, Callaloo, Solstice Literary Magazine, Squaw Valley Review and Vinyl Magazine, among others. She is also a founding member of the internationally known performance collective, The Strivers Row and has garnered more than five million views on YouTube.
Helen Martin, a new resident of Corsicana from Dallas, Chicago and New York, shares her life as a couture runway model and one of the most sought-after photography models in America in her book, High Fashion – High Adventure, working with many of the greatest innovators of fashion. Texas Monthly called her “like a character out of a Hemingway novel, beautiful, adventurous, friends to celebrities around the world, and above all, devastatingly charming.
The celebration of local authors is a program Storefront Bookstore plans to offer annually during National Independent Bookstore Day. The first 25 people attending will receive a complimentary tote bag and other prizes. Books at Storefront will be discounted 20%.
For more information, contact Susan Wilson at Susan@corsicanaresidency.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.