The 2021 severe weather season is not too far away, and the National Weather Service and local public safety officials want you to be ready. The NWS will be conducting a free, virtual severe weather training class for Navarro County from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25.
Officially called the SKYWARN Storm Spotter Class, the program will be held in partnership with the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management and the City of Corsicana Office of Emergency Management. Registration for this online class can be found at: www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
This virtual class is being combined with Kaufman County. This class is for established storm spotters, anyone with an interest in severe weather, and/or anyone who wants to learn more about the severe weather threats in North and Central Texas and how to be prepared. This is part of a regional severe weather preparedness campaign.
Other classes in the region can be found on the full schedule: www.weather.gov/fwd/skywarnmap.
This year’s program will feature an in-depth review and study of the various threats posed by severe thunderstorms. The program will also review thunderstorm characteristics and features associated with severe and non-severe storms. Additionally, the program highlights severe weather safety and how you can report severe weather information back to the National Weather Service and local public safety officials.
“By participating in this training session, you will gain a better understanding of Texas’ severe weather season,” said Tom Bradshaw, Meteorologist-in-Charge of the NWS Fort Worth Office.
“Waiting until storms are on your doorstep is not the time to start thinking about severe weather preparedness. We hope you attend these free sessions to learn more about the severe storms that impact the region every year.”
The Navarro County severe weather program is one of several training sessions the Fort Worth National Weather Service Office will conduct between January and March 2021.
The National Weather Service in Fort Worth provides forecasts, warnings, and weather services for 46 counties in North and Central Texas. For more information on severe weather, visit our website at weather.gov/fortworth, on Facebook: www.facebook.com/NWSDallasFortWorth and on Twitter: @NWSFortWorth.
