The Corsicana Public Library, the Friends of the Library and the Corsicana Parks and Recreation department recently teamed up to install a StoryWalk on the walking loop at Community Park. A StoryWalk is a great way to get outside, get your steps in, and share a story with your family. The path starts at the YMCA parking lot; just take a right and read along with the story presented on mounted displays.
The displays were funded by the Friends of the Corsicana Public Library and library donations, then installed by the Parks and Recreation Department.
“The big blue sky, birds and a lot of green will provide plenty of vitamin sunshine while enjoying a short story,” said Said Sharla Allen, director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s just a great idea to walk, read and relish while connecting with nature.”
Every few weeks, the story will change to keep readers interested and coming back. Library Director, Dr. Marianne Wilson, has selected some of her favorite books to share and has started with Bear Snores On by Karma Wilson.
“Sharing stories as a family is a great way to encourage the love of reading and early literacy skills,” she said. “Picture books are the perfect way to do this, whether your little ones are sitting in your lap, listening during story time at the library, or walking along side you in the park.”
She said picture books are for everyone, no matter their age. “I love seeing how words and art come together to make a story.”
The StoryWalk concept was created by Anne Ferguson while working for the state of Vermont’s Public Health Department.
“I started the project as a way to promote physical activity, early literacy, and family time together in nature,” she said. “I wanted to create something that would involve parents and other grownups along with children that would be fun and draw people outside to enjoy parks and trails and fresh air! I have been pleasantly surprised to see how people of all ages enjoy a StoryWalk.”
“We hope people enjoy this new addition to Community Park and Corsicana’s continued commitment to being a great place to live,” Wilson said. “And if you need something to read in-between the StoryWalk rotations the library has a great collection, not to mention story times at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.”
