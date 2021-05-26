Street dance organizer Mark Watson told his cousin and outlaw country artist Billy Joe Shaver he wanted to help build a statue in his honor in downtown Corsicana, although he hoped it would be finished while the singer-songwriter was alive to see it.
Unfortunately Shaver passed away Oct. 28, 2020, but thanks to Watson and over a dozen generous sponsors and organizers, the memory of Corsicana’s native son will live on for future generations to appreciate.
A street dance is planned to raise funds for the bronze from 3 p.m. to midnight, Saturday May 29
Commerce Street between Collin and Sixth Avenue in Corsicana. A $15 cover includes a night of entertainment by acts including Peter Sinclair, Ira Bradford & Bustin Loose, Triple Nickel, Bryan Smith, Lanky Moore and Randy Grimes. All proceeds go toward the Billy Joe Shaver statue.
Watson said dance goers can expect a night of entertainment and should bring lawn chairs if they plan to sit down. Outside drinks will not be allowed but Napoli’s bar will be open to serve guests.
He is also planning a live auction before the final band and auction item donations are still needed.
Watson said he was on the committee that planned and placed the bronze statue of Corsicana’s Brent Thompson, one of the five officers killed in the July 7, 2016 ambush on police in Dallas.
“Thompson was best friends with my brother and we were able to place a nice tribute to him,” he said. “I thought Billy Joe might have been opposed to it but he was all for it.”
Outlaw country singer songwriter Billy Joe Shaver, who wrote songs like "Honky Tonk Heroes," "I Been to Georgia on a Fast Train" and "Old Five and Dimers Like Me," has died at 81.
Born in Corsicana, Texas, Shaver was among the original group of outlaw country artists in the early '70s, penning songs for Waylon Jennings, Bobby Bare, Kris Kristofferson, Tom T. Hall and Willie Nelson.
For more information or to donate, visit billyjoeshaverstatue.com.
If you can’t make the event, make checks payable to City of Corsicana.
ATTN: Parks and Recreation
Billy Joe Shaver Statue
200 N. 12th Street
Corsicana, Texas 75110
