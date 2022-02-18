A student was in custody Thursday after Corsicana High School was placed on lockdown and CISD Police and administrators located a gun hidden in a classroom.
According to the district, the campus was locked down after a report of a gun in the school. The suspected student’s backpack was searched, but no gun was found. Later, Corsicana ISD Police and administrators found a gun hidden in a classroom after interrogating students and thoroughly searching the campus.
Rumors quickly started to circulate that more than one gun was found on campus and several students were involved.
“We are fully aware of the misinformation that has surfaced on social media regarding the incident,” the district stated that evening. “The student was taken into custody and arrested; however, additional students are being questioned.”
Nakyria Nicole Jackson, 17, was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place. Her bond was set at $10,000.
“Corsicana ISD would like to thank our CISD Police, administrators and staff members for their swift response. Their commitment to a thorough investigation led to the arrest. We thank them for their commitment to resolving the situation and doing everything possible to keep our students safe,” the district stated.
CISD stated that students involved were removed from campus, and appropriate legal and disciplinary action will be taken. This is an ongoing investigation and due to the involvement of minors, detailed information will be limited.
“Please know that the safety of Corsicana ISD students and staff is our first priority. We encourage you to talk to your children about the importance of reporting suspicious behavior,” the district stated.
CISD also took the opportunity to remind parents and the community of the channels where official and accurate information is available.
Communication is shared through the district's website at www.cisd.org, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and SchoolMessenger. Parents are urged to verify their ParentPortal information is updated and correct.
