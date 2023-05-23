Pens to Lens, an annual screenwriting competition for Navarro County students, recently celebrated its seventh annual Red Carpet Gala Saturday at the Warehouse of Living Arts Center.
Films were shown for elementary, junior high, and high school first place winners. Second place winners read and acted out their scripts. Third place winners were interviewed. All winners earned cash prizes.
Aimee Kasprzyk was the emcee. Directors and camera work was done, by Zane Marsh, Jack Allen, Fran Dodds, and Colton Ogburn. The program is operated by Lynda Green and Marilyn McNeel.
First place winners were Lindsay Branch, CHS; Paulina Solis, JCCS; Sophia Gonzalez, Charlette Stewart, and Piper Capps, Fannin Elementary School.
Second place winners were Christian Cuellar, CHS; Joselynn Gonzales, JCCS; Abigail Grider, Bowie Elementary School; Jadyn Taylor, Victoria Rico, Fannin Elementary School.
Third place winners were Carson Hoover, Blooming Grove High School; Charles Parson, Adrian Bonilla, Luciano Garcia, JCCS; Asa Burns, Beau McCarthy, Christopher Lewis, Luke McSpadden, Fannin.
On the Net:
www.facebook.com/NavarroCountyPenstoLens
