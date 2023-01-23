Four students at Corsicana High School were arrested Monday after they were found to be in possession of a firearm located in a vehicle in the parking lot. The weapon was never removed from the vehicle, according to a press release by CISD.
After taking the students into custody, CISD officers determined there was no imminent threat to other students or CHS staff.
Another student was detained was questioned.
An administrator doing a routine parking lot check noticed the individuals sitting in the parking lot around noon. After questioning, Corsicana ISD police were requested and the weapon was discovered in the back seat.
CHS also has weapons detectors at each entrance. Once the school day begins, the only way to enter CHS is through a security check in the front office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.