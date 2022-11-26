These fourth grade students from James L. Collins Catholic School had a great time at the Navarro County Exposition Center for the annual Food and Fiber Roundup. The Food and Fiber Roundup brings together farmers, ranchers, and business leaders to educate fourth graders from across the county. Students are taught where their food comes from, in Navarro County and globally. There were multiple demonstration stations set up around the Exposition Center and students moved from station to station in groups. Each station covered its topic and showed how each ingredient in a pizza originates. The students were all served pizza for lunch as a finale.

