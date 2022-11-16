Students from James L. Collins Catholic School were excited to join over 2,000 students from our community to attend Theatreworks USA's touring production of The Pout-Pout Fish at Corsicana High School presented by Navarro Council of the Arts. This program is the musical version of the beloved book.
Students attend theatrical performance
- From Staff Reports
