The James Blair Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter held an Awards Ceremony at the Navarro College Cook Center to honor American History Essay winners and Good Citizens from Navarro County.
The 2022 DAR Good Citizen Award winners are Joshua Gambrell, Blooming Grove High School; Bailey Nicole Dobbs, Alexa Marie Rodriguez, and Ann Elizabeth Green of Corsicana High School; Pake Cooper Williams, Dawson High School; Baileigh Shaw, Frost High School; Kenadee Machelle Lynch, Kerens High School; essay winner Madison Wing of Mildred High School; and Laisha Isabel Perez, Rice High School.
Winners of the American History Essay are fifth grader Levi Raines, sixth grader Caleb Holeman, and seventh grader Madden Gunter of Mildred; eighth grader Lana Gober of James L. Collins Catholic School. Overall winner was eighth grader Jade Granados, James L. Collins Catholic School.
