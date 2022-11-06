Students at James L. Collins Catholic School have been busy celebrating this week. All Saints' Day, also known as All Hallows' Day, is a Christian solemnity celebrated in honor of all the Saints of the church. Throughout the school, students were dressed up as a variety of Saints. During a school-wide mass, the eighth grade students presented the history and lives of several Saints.
The following day, in celebration of All Souls' Day, the school came together and prayed the rosary in the school’s cafeteria in remembrance for the faithful departed. Additionally, the school created a beautiful altar on the school’s stage to celebrate and learn about the Day of the Dead (el Día de los Muertos), which is a Mexican holiday where families welcome back the souls of their deceased relatives for a brief reunion that includes food, drink and celebration.
Students at JLCCS decorated the altar with photos of their deceased family members and then they hosted a party with sweets and drinks.
