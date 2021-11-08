James L. Collins Catholic School celebrated All Saints Day by attending mass and having students dress up as saints. The students who chose to dress up as saints were able to learn more about the lives of those saints. Additionally, each classroom learned about Dia de los Muertos and created altars for each classroom.
Students celebrate All Saints Day
- From Staff Reports
