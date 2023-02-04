Students at James L. Collins Catholic School kicked off Catholic Schools Week with a proclamation from Corsicana’s mayor, Don Denbow.
Afterwards, the school recognized its HALO Educator of the Year Award Nominee, Mary Lou Smith.
Students at JLCCS normally participate in a variety of activities in celebration of Catholic Schools Week including faith and community service opportunities throughout the week.
Before the winter storm came to Corsicana, kindergarten and first grade students were able to volunteer to help wipe down and clean bookshelves at the Corsicana Public Library.
