James L. Collins Catholic School celebrated Grandparents Day on campus this week. Grandparents were able to watch musical performances, attend the school’s camping theme book fair, enjoy a delicious breakfast, view artwork, and spend time with their grandchildren as they toured the school.
Students celebrate Grandparents Day
- From Staff Reports
