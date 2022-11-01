James L. Collins Catholic School hosted its annual Halloween event on campus. Students were able to stop by classrooms and areas throughout the school to get treats and play games. Parents, grandparents, and community members like Corsican Fire Rescue and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas came out to celebrate.
Students celebrate Halloween at James L. Collins Catholic School
- From Staff Reports
