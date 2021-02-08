Students from James L. Collins Catholic School focused on faith, excellence and service this week as they celebrated National Catholic Schools Week. NCSW is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States.
Now entering its 47th anniversary year, NCSW has traditionally been held the last week of January which is Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 this year.
Throughout the week, students have been engaged in various activities including collecting money for Dallas Catholic Charities which goes towards supporting the food truck that comes regularly to Corsicana to help our community.
Students also collected treats, including gum, chips, candy, Pop-tarts, snacks and more. After they collected all of these treats, they made care boxes and individual treat bags which were then delivered to our community’s health care professionals at Navarro Regional Hospital, the Health Department, and the staff and volunteers at the COVID testing/vaccination site at I.O.O.F. that have cared for us all this past year.
In all, over 15 large boxes were filled and delivered. On another day this week students focused on the importance of praying for our nation and placed flags in front of the school.
Mayor Don Denbow was able to join the celebration and delivered his annual Catholic Schools Week proclamation to all of the classrooms at JLCCS virtually this year.
