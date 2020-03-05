James L. Collins Catholic School celebrates Read Across America with week-long activities that promote reading. On Monday, in coordination with Dr. Seuss’ Birthday, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, court #2691, gave a donation of $425 to the JLCCS library to purchase new books for students. In addition to the donation, members from CDA went to classrooms and read books to students. Read Across America is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997.
featured
Students celebrate Read Across America
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Primary Election today: Party propositions explained
- Woman who defecated in police car sentenced to prison
- Primary Election 2020: Navarro County Final Voting Results
- City to destroy seized gaming machines
- Early voting begins Tuesday: Primary election March 3
- CDC confirms 15th case of Coronavirus at Texas quarantine facility
- Navarro College cheer coach Monica Aldama reflects on Netflix series
- Grand Jury hands down 91 indictments, Jury indicts two for murder
- Community National Bank & Trust of Texas announces promotions
- Letter to the Editor: Endorsement of Will Dixon for District Attorney
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.