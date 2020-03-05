James L. Collins Catholic School celebrates Read Across America with week-long activities that promote reading. On Monday, in coordination with Dr. Seuss’ Birthday, the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, court #2691, gave a donation of $425 to the JLCCS library to purchase new books for students. In addition to the donation, members from CDA went to classrooms and read books to students. Read Across America is an initiative on reading created by the National Education Association that began in 1997.

