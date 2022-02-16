Mrs. Gibbs' third grade class at James L. Collins Catholic School visited the Corsicana Animal Shelter yesterday. The students collected food, treats, blankets, cleaning supplies, and pet toys that they were able to donate to the shelter.
The staff at the Animal Shelter was able to talk with the students about how they care for and assist animals. All of the students were delighted to be able to meet and play with some of the pets awaiting homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.