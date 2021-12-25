James L. Collins Catholic School raised $718 for Christmas gifts for children in foster care. Members of the Navarro County Child Welfare Board visited the school to receive the check and to let the students know that they were able to make Christmas happen for a lot of children in our community.
featured
Students collect donations for foster children
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies arrest juvenile suspect for homicide
- Police arrest burglary suspect, recover stolen handgun
- Winery coming to Downtown Corsicana
- Deputies arrest Oklahoma fugitive
- Mayor urges community to ‘Rethink Rice’
- NCSO: Body identified as missing man
- Corsicana's Johnson, Mary Hardin-Baylor win D-III championship, 57-24
- GC Girls Basketball: Rice earns state ranking, Burks drops 36 points in win over Scurry-Rosser
- County residents comment on solar, wind projects
- GC Boys Basketball: Blooming Grove opens district with win over Rice
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.