Students at James L. Collins Catholic School collected over 400 non-perishable food items in support of the Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets that Immaculate Conception Catholic Church packages and gives to individuals in need throughout our community.
Students collect donations for holiday food baskets
- From Staff Reports
