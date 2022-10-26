Students at James L. Collins Catholic School collected over 450 canned food items for Holiday Food Boxes in partnership with the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #2691. CDA is coordinating this project for Immaculate Conception Catholic Church to help families in need over the holidays.
Students collect donations for Holiday Food Boxes
- From Staff Reports
