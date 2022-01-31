Students from James L. Collins Catholic School collected baby items for the Hope Center over the past three weeks as part of their Epiphany service project. Students brought diapers, wipes, baby clothes, and other items for new mothers.
Students donate baby items to Hope Center
- From Staff Reports
