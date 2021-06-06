Over the past several weeks, James L. Collins Catholic School has partnered with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service through the Egg to Chick program. Students patiently waited for their eggs to hatch while learning about the life cycle of a chicken.
It typically takes 21 to 25 days for the eggs to hatch and the students loved checking the incubators everyday to see if there had been any progress. Each class had a different outcome on the number of eggs that hatched, but once they did there was no shortage of snuggles for the baby chicks with students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.