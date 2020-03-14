James L. Collins Catholic School was excited to participate in the Egg to Chick program. This program is offered by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and the Navarro County 4-H Program. This year the Egg to Chick program had 58 classrooms participate in the program throughout the county.
The AgriLife Extension Service provides all of the materials to each classroom (eggs and incubators). Throughout the 21 to 25 days, Cecily Nors, the Navarro County 4-H Program Assistant, went to classrooms to check on the eggs and to determine their progress. Around the first week of March the first of the eggs hatched at JLCCS.
Each class had a different outcome of the number of chicks that hatched from four to six. Leading up to them hatching classes prayed daily for the chicks. Once the eggs hatched, the chicks were moved and kept warm. Students loved holding and cuddling the new chicks. This program is such a great way to introduce students to 4-H and the lifecycle of a chicken.
