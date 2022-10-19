Students at James L. Collins Catholic School partnered with Corsicana Fire and Rescue as firefighters came to campus to teach students about fire safety. The Corsicana Fire Department visits every Elementary School within Corsicana during the Month of October to educate students.
Students at JLCCS were able to go through the new Fire Safety Simulator trailer that was acquired earlier this year and allows for the fire prevention program to reach new heights by offering hands-on learning opportunities that build upon what kids learn in the classroom.
One of the core principles behind the Fire Safety Simulator is Youth Immersive Learning. The new Fire Safety Simulator trailer has more realistic props and are more engaging to attendees. Students learn to not only identify hazards but also to mitigate them when they can safely do so.
