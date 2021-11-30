James L. Collins Catholic School supported Operation Christmas Child this holiday season. Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international relief organization.
This program provides local partners around the world with shoe boxes filled with small toys, hygiene items, and school supplies as a means of reaching out to children in their own communities with the Good News of Jesus Christ. They ship these simple gifts outside the United States to children affected by war, poverty, natural disaster, famine, and disease; and to children living on Native American reservations in the United States.
The entire school at JLCCS donated funds to go toward creating 15 gift boxes. Then the eighth grade students went out and purchased the items to go in each box.
