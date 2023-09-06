Corsicana ISD Trustees approved a combined 2023-2024 ad valorem tax rate of $0.86429 per $100 of taxable valuation at Monday’s regular board meeting.
The combined tax rate includes a Maintenance and Operating tax rate of $0.66920 and an Interest and Sinking rate of $0.19509. Revenue obtained from the Interest and Sinking otherwise known as the Debt Service tax is used to pay for construction projects and bonds.
This year’s total tax rate is a $0.29771 decrease over the previous year’s total tax rate of $1.16200 per $100 of taxable valuation.
The district receives local and state revenue based on the number of students in the district.
During the 2022-2023 school year Corsicana schools served 6,050 students. Superintendent, Diane Frost reported that the district currently has 6,091 students in the 2023-2024 school year.
Trustees approved a balanced budget, Monday. “We tightened the belt during Covid and it is now paying off,” said Trustee Dr. Seth Brown. “We were able to balance the budget while providing raises for our teachers and staff said Trustee Blackard.
All Board members thanked those responsible for their hard work in putting this budget together. “It is truly a team effort,” said Blackard.
Frost also announced The Corsicana Education Foundation Gala will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7 and reminded everyone that school campuses and offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 4 for Labor Day.
Frost highlighted the achievements of several students and upcoming athletic contests during the first Board of Trustee meeting of the school year. Frost introduced several FFA members including Corsicana High School senior Jaxson Brown, who earned a state championship in Landscape Management Proficiency. Maycie Walker, a Senior and President of the Future Farmers of America organization at CHS. Walker will be a voting delegate at the FFA national convention held later this year in Indianapolis. Junior, Sara Beck spoke about her agriscience projects, studies, research and competitions. Beck was recognized by State Representative Cody Harris.
Harris represents District 8 in the Texas State House, which includes Navarro County.
The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees was named the Region 12 School Board of the year and were recognized by Jerry Maze is the Executive Director for Education Service Center Region 12 based in Waco. The ESC provides cost saving services professional development and support to 76 school districts and 10 charter schools in a dozen Central Texas Counties.
Trustees were also recognized by United States Congressman Jake Ellzey and State Representative Cody Harris for being named a finalist for the 2023 Texas Association of School Administrators Outstanding School Board award. The winner will be announced in the coming weeks.
Trustees were also given an update from the CISD Communications Department, before approving the consent agenda and adjourning the meeting.
The Corsicana ISD Board of Trustees meets regularly at 2200 W. Second Avenue in Corsicana.
