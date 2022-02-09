James L. Collins Catholic School continued to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week by volunteering in their community. Multiple classes volunteered to clean at the Boys and Girls Club of Navarro County.
Twilight Nursing Home and Rehabilitation residents were visited by the second grade class; who came to deliver Valentines, sing songs, and recite poems. The kindergarten and first grade classes went to the Corsicana Public Library and cleaned book shelves and tables to give back to their community through service.
The rest of the activities for NCSW had to be postponed due to inclement weather, including the school’s open house which will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
