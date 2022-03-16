3-12-22 JLCCS Education Contest.jpg

Courtesy photo

Four students from James L. Collins Catholic School were announced as the winners for various categories in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Annual Education Contest this week. Cesili Mazoch won first place in art (1st division). Lauryl Freeze won first place in the poem category (1st division). Lana Gober placed first in the poem category (2nd division) and Miah Jackson placed first in art (2nd division). All of these students entries (in art and poetry) will go on to compete at the state level.

