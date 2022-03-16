Four students from James L. Collins Catholic School were announced as the winners for various categories in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas Annual Education Contest this week. Cesili Mazoch won first place in art (1st division). Lauryl Freeze won first place in the poem category (1st division). Lana Gober placed first in the poem category (2nd division) and Miah Jackson placed first in art (2nd division). All of these students entries (in art and poetry) will go on to compete at the state level.
featured
Students win annual Education Contest
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Corsicana native to be inducted into Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame
- Sheriff's Roundup: Sheriff's Office recognizes employees
- Former Kerens star Taymont Lindsey is playing in the NCCAA Final Four
- Corsicana breaks ground on Jackson Legacy Park
- Entrepreneur donates headphones to students
- Marker placed at Texas’ worst air disaster site near Dawson
- Texas extends emergency food benefits for March
- Business News: Brinson Powersports joins Bobcat Company Dealer Network
- Blooming Grove One Act Play advances
- Message from the Mayor: Corsicana continues to grow
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.