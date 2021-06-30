With summer temperatures rising, Corsicana offers plenty of opportunities to beat the heat with spray parks and pools open daily. Water, Water Everywhere, offering $1 swims at Jester and Bunert Park Pools, is set for 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 2.
Community and Bunert spray parks are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily and the pools at Jester and Bunert Park are open through Saturday, July 31.
Jester Park Pool is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Entry is $3 per person. Bunert Park Pool is open from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, closed Sunday. Entry is $2 per person.
Pooch Paddle at Jester Park Pool is set for Aug. 1, and from 2 to 5 p.m., the pool will be open for dogs and their owners to enjoy.
Other events include Craftastic Tuesdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Pioneer Village. Open to all ages, walk-ins are welcome, but space is limited and reservations are encouraged. Call 903-654-4846 for more information.
In celebration of the Fourth of July, Corsicana Freedom Festival will begin at 6 p.m. with fireworks at 9:25 p.m. Sunday, July 4 at I.O.O.F. Park.
The National Boat Racing Association will host the Short Course National Championship Event from Friday, Aug. 27 through Sunday, Aug. 29 at Lake Halbert.
For more information, visit www.cityofcorsicana.com for upcoming events and park news.
