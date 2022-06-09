The Navarro County Early Childhood Coalition has published a Summer Safety Guide for parents of young children. The colorful six-page booklet includes tips about preparing for sunny as well as severe weather. One page is about protecting children in and around vehicles while another focuses on pools and lakes.
Rachel Gillespie, co-founder of the Coalition, said the guide contains a lot of illustrations and is user-friendly.
“Our section on home safety has pointers about storing medicines, adjusting water temperature and locking up guns,” she said. “The tips come from pediatricians, the CDC, the YMCA and other expert sources.”
The free booklet may be viewed and downloaded from the Coalition’s website at https://NavarroCountyEarly.org. Hard copies are available around town, including at the public library and the office of Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services at 112 S. 12th in Corsicana.
The Early Childhood Coalition consists of childcare professionals, educators, Presbyterian Children's Homes and Services, VOICE, Compassion Corsicana and other organizations. It is presenting three Child Safety Days, the first on June 16 about infant and child CPR. For details call 903-229-4853 or visit the website.
