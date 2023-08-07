By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
Even though school is set to start on Tuesday, Aug. 8, the end of summer fun is keeping local humans and their pets cool and refreshed.
The Pooch Paddle took place on July 30 at Jester Park Pool, the day after the city’s swimming season ended for the year. Courtesy of the Humane Society of Navarro County and support from Corsicana Parks and Recreation, dogs and their humans got to swim, splash, float, and lounge in the sun for one more fun filled day.
Last Thursday saw a foam party for the kids over at Community Park’s Splash Park. Another Corsicana Parks and Rec event to wrap up the summer season, kids got to catch suds from the set-up foam blaster on site and eat watermelon slices in the pavilion between bubble runs.
