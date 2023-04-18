There is nothing Navarro County likes better than honoring our Veterans! Over 3,000 Veterans live in Navarro County. These are real American heroes, not just people who can hit a ball farther than normal or jump higher or make more money.
Medal of Honor Event
Friday, April 21
The Collin Club
211 W. Collin St. Corsicana
Texas Veterans Parade
10 a.m. Saturday, April 22
Downtown Corsicana
Call for more info 214-537-9311
On San Jacinto Day, Friday, April 21, at The Collin Club, the annual Medal of Honor Event will be brought to the community by the Texas Veterans Parade. This is a chance to meet and learn from one of the most unique heroes our nation has ever produced: Chris Cassidy. Cassidy is a Navy Seal and NASA Astronaut. He was one of the first Navy Seals in Afghanistan after the attacks on America on 9/11. Cassidy served two combat tours in Afghanistan, receiving the Bronze Star with combat ‘V,’ a second Bronze Star for combat leadership service, and a Presidential Unit Citation for a nine-day operation at the Zharwar Kili Cave on the Afghanistan/Pakistan border.
Cassidy graduated from U.S. Navy Seals BUD/S class 192 in 1993 as the Honor Man, the top graduate. As a NASA astronaut, he completed three missions into outer space and recorded ten spacewalks. Cassidy accumulated 377 days in space, the fifth most in American history. He even looks the part: tall, athletic, and has a good cut of the jaw. This is not always the case with heroes.
Also appearing that evening will be Thomas Worrell, the last living actor who played an Alamo defender with John Wayne in the 1960 classic Alamo movie.
"It was the thrill of a lifetime working with not only John Wayne but also Richard Boone. Richard Boone played Sam Houston, however, he is best known as Paladin in the TV Show, Have Gun-Will Travel,” he said.
Boone joined the United States Navy and served in the Pacific as a tail gunner in World War II.
The highest honor given by Navarro County for Patriotism is the Navarro-Garcia Award. The great-great-granddaughter of Jose Antonio Navarro, Sylvia Navarro Tillotson, will present this award at the MOH event. It is given annually to an American citizen who has demonstrated selfless service and leadership in the promotion and honoring of Veterans from the Lone Star State and beyond. The Navarro-Garcia Award is named for Jose Antonio Navarro, the namesake of Navarro County. Jose Antonio Navarro signed the Texas Declaration of Independence and wrote parts of the Texas Constitution. The Navarro-Garcia Award is also named to honor Candelario “Spider” Garcia, who received the Congressional Medal of Honor from President Obama in March 2014.
Previous award winners were
2022 Lt. Col. William D. Swenson, U.S. Army, Medal of Honor Recipient, Afghanistan, 2009
2021 Lee William "Bill" McNutt, III Co-Founder - State Funeral for World War Veterans
2020 Hershel "Woody" Williams, WWII Veteran, USMC, Medal of Honor Recipient, Iwo Jima,1945
2019 Fiske Hanley, WWII Veteran, Air Force, Japanese POW, American Hero
The Texas Governor Beauford Jester Award will be presented by former Army Officer Ralph Hunkins who served in Desert Storm and Afghanistan. The Texas Governor Beauford Jester Award is given to the Texas Veterans Parade Volunteer who is a Veteran of the United States Armed Forces and who makes the greatest contribution to the Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana in a given year. This person demonstrates during the year vital qualities of leadership including inspiring others, creativity, and getting things accomplished. The award is named for Beauford Jester from Corsicana who served his country in World War I and as the 36th Governor of Texas.
Previous award winners were:
2022 Major Kevin Eubanks, U.S. Army, Retired
2021 Billy Richards, Veteran and Parade Chairman for the Texas Veterans Parade
2020 Retired COL Kathy Meisetschleager, USAF
2019 Retired Navy Captain Joe Hill, CEO of the Texas Veterans Parade
The James Acree Award will be presented by his son Felix Acree, a successful petroleum engineer from the Woodlands, Texas.
This award is given to the Texas Veterans Parade Volunteer of the year who is not a military veteran. This award is given to a person who has worked during the last year with great determination and effort to make the Texas Veterans Parade in Corsicana, Texas a success. This award is named for James Acree, a Veteran of the Korean War who served as Corsicana High School's football coach from 1960 to 1966, winning the AAA Texas State Championship in 1963 with a perfect record of 14-0. Jim Acree was a man of great determination and perseverance. His qualities are embodied in this award.
The previous awards were earned by:
2022 Martin Blanchard, Texas Veterans Parade Treasurer
2021 Barbara Watkins, Daughters of the American Revolution
2020 Elizabeth Green Brown, Community National Bank
2019 Ms. Judy Dunavant, Daughters of the America Revolution.
The over 3,000 Veterans of Navarro County deserve our support. Today's students deserve to be educated about the sacrifices of Veterans, liberty, and freedom. They know nothing about American life in World War II: standing in line for sugar rations or getting only three gallons of gasoline a week or making do with half-soled shoes and meatless Tuesdays or even, perish forbid, putting a gold star in a window in Corsicana, or Dawson, Kerens, Frost, Barry, Mldred, Richland or Rice.
Please telephone 214-537-9311 to purchase a ticket to honor our Veterans on San Jacinto Day, April 21, at the Collin Club. If you cannot attend, we will use your ticket to seat a worthy Veteran.
