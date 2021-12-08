With just days left before the deadline for all Angel Tree gifts to be returned, The Salvation Army still has a few “forgotten angels” yet to be adopted. The Salvation Army Angel Tree Program in Corsicana provides toys and Christmas gifts for more than 600 children each year.
Saturday, Dec. 11 is the last day to adopt an “angel” as part of the annual program. The deadline to return the gifts is Monday, Dec. 13.
“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren't selected, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.’”
The Salvation Army plans accordingly to provide gifts for forgotten angels and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out.
“Each angel tag on the tree represents a child or a senior in need. We do include nameless angels on our trees that just specify a gender and age,” Schmidt said. “These gifts are used to fill the wishes of the forgotten angels. Our volunteers particularly enjoy working in The Salvation Army’s toy shop to select from these unassigned gifts to fulfill the wishes of the unadopted angels, making sure every child still receives gifts.”
Not only are program recipients filled with joy as they collect their gifts, but volunteers experience the joy of giving when serving in the Angel Tree program. Numerous companies and individuals alike make volunteering a tradition at Christmastime. Donors, businesses, and volunteers help create a lifetime of memories for children in need through The Salvation Army Angel Tree.
For more information about adopting an Angel, or current volunteer opportunities at The Salvation Army, please call us at 903-874-7131 or visit us at 212 E. First Ave. Check out other ways you can give or get involved at www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana/.
