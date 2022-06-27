The U.S. Supreme Court issued a highly charged decision Friday, June 24, ending constitutional protections to abortion nearly 50 years after Roe v. Wade made it legal.
Abortion-rights activists protested in the streets of U.S. cities, while anti-abortion demonstrators celebrated the court’s decision.
A small group of demonstrators gathered Saturday afternoon at the Navarro County Courthouse to protest the United States Supreme Court’s recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
Comments left on the Corsicana Daily Sun’s Facebook page reveal divided views on the Supreme Court’s action.
“What a beautiful display of people standing up for a woman's right to choose what she does with her body,” Kimberlee Walter posted. “Bravo to everyone who came out today. Kudos for not only speaking up, but showing up.”
“Liberty gives us all the freedom and autonomy to practice any faith we choose, believe in anything we wish, and to have agency over our own body,” Jody Jordan said. “It is, unquestionably, the task of the Judicial branch to always ensure that the Legislative branch at all levels does not interfere with liberty.”
“Friday’s ruling just put the responsibility and authority back to the states where it belonged all along, not the federal government,” Earl Alexander commented.
“This week’s ruling wasn’t about abortion, it was about judicial overreach 50 years ago,” John Paul Plemons said. “The court corrected a constitutional wrong.”
Hundreds gathered Friday in Austin in 100-plus degree heat to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision that ruled abortion is not a constitutional right.
Texas already has some of the nation's most strict abortion laws. Following the release of the opinion, abortion became immediately illegal in the Lone Star State.
Reaction to Friday’s 5-4 Supreme Court decision that ends nearly a half a century of constitutional protections for abortion came swiftly across Texas.
Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett voted to overturn the landmark ruling known as Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts was joined in opposition by the court’s three liberal justices, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.
Texas officials on Friday were sorting out just what the U.S. Supreme Court ruling will mean for women in the state. The state has a trigger law banning all abortions that goes into effect in 30 days, but others argued that pre-Roe v. Wade laws that are still on the books could mean abortion is banned immediately.
The High Court’s ruling essentially overturns the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that established a federal right to abortion. Instead, justices said that no such right explicitly appears in the U.S. Constitution and therefore is not explicitly protected. The decision stayed in line with the opinion that was leaked in early May.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the opinion read.
Texas has been at the forefront of abortion challenges in recent years, most notably with a couple of laws passed last year.
The most prominent was the Heartbeat Act, also referred to as Senate Bill 8, which went into effect Sept. 1. The law bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. It also enables private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion or helps anyone receive one. The enforcement mechanisms were challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court, but justices ruled to uphold most of the law, prompting other states such as Idaho and Oklahoma to pass similar laws.
A second piece of legislation passed in Texas last year made it a felony to provide abortion-inducing medication after seven weeks of pregnancy. It also required medication to be dispensed by a doctor in person, making it a crime to send pills via mail.
But Friday’s ruling will allow Texas to restrict abortion access completely, due to the state’s trigger law that passed last summer.
In 30 days, all abortions — including in instances of rape or incest — will become illegal in Texas. The law also makes it a felony crime for doctors to perform the procedure. Doing so is punishable by life in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Some pro-life advocates argue that abortion restrictions will be enacted immediately, as the state has pre-Roe laws still on the books. Those laws state that it is a crime to perform an abortion or “furnish the means for procuring an abortion,” except in the instance of saving the life of the mother.
While legal challenges are almost certain, some Texas pro-choice advocates argue that once the U.S. Supreme Court enacted Roe, any past laws prior were made null and void.
However, Rebecca Parma, senior legislative associate with Texas Right to Life, said one of the reasons her organization did not push for the trigger law last legislative session was because it knew pre-Roe laws were on the books, but should the pre-Roe laws be considered unenforceable, the trigger law would take their place.
“The idea behind (the trigger law) was just to reaffirm and clarify that there's no mistaking that in Texas when Roe v. Wade is overturned, we want abortion prohibited in our state,” Parma said.
The 213-page Supreme Court decision maintains that the Constitution does not make express reference to the right to an abortion. The court also stated that the right to obtain an abortion is not rooted in the nation’s history and traditions, and therefore it is not a component of “ordered liberty.”
“In interpreting what is meant by ‘liberty,’ the court must guard against the natural human tendency to confuse what the Fourteenth Amendment protects with the Court’s own ardent views about the liberty that Americans should enjoy,” it read. “For this reason, the court has been ‘reluctant’ to recognize rights that are not mentioned in the Constitution.”
Alito concluded that the right to an abortion is not part of a broader entrenched right that is supported by other precedents, and an attempt to justify abortion through appeals to a broader right to autonomy proved to be “too much.”
In this ruling, SCOTUS returned the decision of abortion rights back to the states
“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences,” Alito wrote.
Gov. Greg Abbott said the U.S. Supreme Court made the right decision. “Texas will always fight for the innocent unborn, and I will continue working with the Texas legislature and all Texans to save every child from the ravages of abortion and help our expectant mothers in need."
Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed in a Tweet to “always fight for a woman’s freedom to make her own decisions about her own body, health care, and future.” He later added: “We will overcome this decision in Texas by winning political power.”
The ACLU of Texas called the decision a “shameful ruling,” while Texas Democratic Party Co-Executive Director Hannah Roe Beck said the Supreme Court decision has made Texas “exponentially more dangerous with the activation of this dystopian and extremist law.”
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed that abortion is and will remain illegal in Texas.
“I look forward to defending the pro-life laws of Texas and the lives of all unborn children moving forward.”
