Susan Wright, the widow of the late Congressman Ron Wright, launched her campaign for Congress in Texas’ 6th District Wednesday, Feb. 24, pledging to continue her husband’s commitment to bring conservative values to Washington.
“The taxpayers of the sixth district deserve a proven conservative in Congress who will stand up for them and do whatever it takes to stop the radical Left’s socialist government takeover,” she said.
“I’m running for Congress to continue my husband’s legacy by supporting economic growth, reforming our broken healthcare system, and defending Texas conservative values.”
Susan has lived in the 6th District for over 30 years. She is a dedicated public servant who has spent her entire life and career fighting for and defending Texas conservative Republican values. Susan served as District Director for both Rep. Bill Zedler (TX-HD-96) and his successor Rep. David Cook (TX-HD-96). Currently, she represents SD10 as a member of the State Republican Executive Committee. She has been involved in the local community for many years, organizing a homeowners association and volunteering for various nonprofits and charities.
As District Director, Susan has led both State Representative’s constituent service efforts, connecting citizens to their government and the core services all Texans need. Through her work, Susan has teamed up with concerned taxpayers, homeowners, and citizen advocates on priorities like strengthening education, cutting property taxes, securing our border, and improving public services.
“Ron always fought for the people and conservative values of the sixth district. I'm asking the voters of Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant Counties to help me continue the fight for stronger borders, lower taxes, and the precious right to life in Washington,” she said. “Working by side with the people of Ellis, Navarro, and Tarrant county for decades to connect citizens to their government has been an honor, I look forward to asking them for their vote.”
Susan said she will continue focusing on the issues most important to Texans such as cutting taxes and wasteful spending,rebuilding our economy, defending Constitutional freedoms, preserving the sanctity of life, strengthening our military, and reforming healthcare.
For more information about Susan Wright or her campaign for Congress, please visit
www.SusanWrightForCongress.com.
