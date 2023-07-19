By Guy Chapman – Corsicana Daily Sun
A suspect was arrested at the Cowboy Church of Corsicana Tuesday night after being caught vandalizing the building.
The church, located at 5864 W State Hwy 31, had a vandal break a window with a baseball bat and attempt to set the church on fire.
In a video posted on the church’s Facebook page, Pastor Derek Rogers expressed his appreciation to local law enforcement.
“I want to say a big ‘thank you’ to all the sheriffs and all those who worked on this case,” Rogers said in the video. “They got out here right away, they’ve already got the suspect caught within an hour, and so we’re happy about that.”
Rogers also thanked Corsicana Glass and Mirror for the window replacement.
“Nobody’s been hurt, everybody’s okay,” Rogers said, taking a moment to thank the secretary of the church, Jan Warner, who called 911 for the sheriff’s department to arrive on the scene and arrest the suspect.
At the closing of the video, Rogers reiterated that the church was fine, and will see his congregation on Sunday.
