According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than half of American households have responded to the 2020 Census, with the national response rate currently reported at over 58%.
The Census Bureau's Response Rate Challenge has created a spirit of competition to encourage everyone to participate in making sure their cities, counties, and states are accurately counted in the 2020 Census.
Texans, like all Americans, have been challenged to top the state's total response to the 2010 Census. Texas is quickly catching up to the previous decade's self-response rate, currently reporting in at 53.5%, with the goal to topple 2010's total of 64.4%.
In Navarro County, which currently reports a 48.5% response rate, the town of Retreat is in the lead at 60.8%, followed by Oak Valley, Kerens, and Corsicana.
Of the Navarro County cities and towns counted during the 2010 Census, Mildred had the highest response rate at 80%.
Now more than ever Navarro County residents need access to up to date information, funds and resources, and fair political representation. Everyone counts, and deserves to be represented in this decade’s census.
For the first time, the survey can be completed online or over the phone in 13 languages. With the option to complete the survey online, by mail, or over the phone, it's never been easier to respond on your own – without ever having to meet a census taker.
To track your city's self-response rates, visit 2020census.gov/en/response-rates.html.
If you have not already completed the survey, visit 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond.html for more information.
About the Census
The critical survey is conducted every 10 years as established in the U.S. Constitution. The information collected helps determine how more than $675 billion of federal funding is distributed for state, county, and community programs.
The 2020 Census will mark the 24th time the country has counted its population since 1790.
Governments, businesses, communities, and nonprofits all rely on the data that these questions produce to make critical decisions.
An accurate count of population, demographics, and other key factors help determine political representation, as the results of the census are used to reapportion the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives and redraw the boundaries of congressional and state legislative districts.
Communities rely on census statistics to plan for a variety of needs like new roads, schools, and emergency services and bringing new businesses and homes to the area.
Everyone living in the 50 states, District of Columbia, and five United States territories including Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, is required by law to be counted in the 2020 Census.
It is important to note that the census will not include a question of citizenship, and all information gathered is confidential and protected by law.
The U.S. Census Bureau is legally required to protect your answers. Your responses are used only to produce statistics, which never identify your home or any person in your home. The Census Bureau does not disclose any personal information.
The 2020 Census will ask:
How many people are living or staying at your home. This will help count the entire U.S. population and ensure that people are counted according to where they live on Census Day.
Whether the home is owned or rented. This will help produce statistics about homeownership and renting. The rates of homeownership serve as one indicator of the nation's economy. They also help in administering housing programs and informing planning decisions.
About the sex of each person in your home. This allows the U.S. Census Bureau to create statistics about males and females, which can be used in planning and funding government programs. This data can also be used to enforce laws, regulations, and policies against discrimination.
About the age of each person in your home. The Census Bureau creates statistics to better understand the size and characteristics of different age groups. Agencies use this data to plan and fund government programs that support specific age groups, including children and older adults.
About the race of each person in your home. This allows us to create statistics about race and to provide other statistics by racial groups. This data helps federal agencies monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as those in the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.
About whether a person in your home is of Hispanic, Latino, or Spanish origin. These responses help create statistics about this ethnic group. This is needed by federal agencies to monitor compliance with anti-discrimination provisions, such as those in the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Act.
About the relationship of each person in your home. This allows the Census Bureau to create estimates about families, households, and other groups. Relationship data is used in planning and funding government programs that support families, including people raising children alone.
During the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau will never ask you for:
Your Social Security number.
Money or donations.
Anything on behalf of a political party.
Your bank or credit card account numbers.
If someone claiming to be from the Census Bureau contacts you by email or phone and asks you for one of these things, it's a scam, and you should not cooperate.
For more information about the census, visit www.2020census.gov.
