Christmas is fast approaching and shoppers will soon be greeted by the familiar sound of The Salvation Army bells ringing at stores around Corsicana. But did you know that you can set up your own virtual fundraiser and be part of the Red Kettle Challenge without even leaving your house? This is a simple and fun way to engage your family and friends while supporting the red kettle campaign, The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year.
The Red Kettle Challenge provides a new, online option to the traditional Red Kettles that raise funds supporting those in need.
“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Captain Jennifer Schmidt of The Salvation Army.
“However, the Red Kettle Challenge makes it easy for people to set up their own virtual kettles from the comfort of their own homes. You set your fundraising goal, share the link to your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate. This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long.”
To take the Red Kettle Challenge and set up a virtual kettle, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/Corsicana/. Select “Take the Red Kettle Challenge,” register as an individual or team, set a goal, and get to work promoting your kettle.
“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” Schmidt said. “Every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign makes it possible for us to provide shelter Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and provide help and hope right here in Corsicana.”
Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.
“All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment again this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” Schmidt said. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”
In 2020, The Salvation Army in Corsicana raised $52,000 in kettles. This year’s total seasonal giving, they are raising their goal to $125,000 in celebration of The Salvation Army being in Corsicana for the past 125 years.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign throughout November and December. It’s easier than ever for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up this year. You can select the location, day and time you would like to ring when you visit www.RegisterToRing.com.
For more information about The Salvation Army, please call us at 806-373-6631, and as always, secure donations can be made online at www.salvationarmytexas.org or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY.
About The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.
