Navarro County has a rich tradition of military service. Many served, and some paid the ultimate price to promote and preserve freedom.
April 30 marks the 45th anniversary of the end of the United States' involvement in the Vietnam War and the Daily Sun asked local veterans to share their experiences. These are their stories.
Candelario 'Spider' Garcia, Army Sgt.
An act of bravery, courage and sheer selflessness by Candelario Garcia Jr. somewhere west of Lai Khe on Dec. 8, 1968 saved the lives of several of his platoon. For that act, President Barack Obama awarded him a posthumous Congressional Medal of Honor in February 2014.
Jack Perritt, Marine Corps Sgt.
“I thought like so many other young men that this was going to be our great moment in history,” said Jack Perritt, a Marine Corps Sgt. who served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969.
Perritt said his first impressions of Vietnam were the smells, heat and humidity. He characterized his first fire fight as so intense, “it sounded like angry bees going over our head.”
Perritt, who first came to Vietnam during the Tet Offensive, volunteered for another tour because he said, “it seemed the people who believed in this country and had the same feelings I had about it were the ones I’d left over there.”
He said his decision to return to Vietnam hurt his parents badly.
Perritt now lives in Kerens and said he can still remember the resplendent faces of those who fought alongside him.
“It’s incumbent upon those of us who came home to live a life as well as we can, and give something back to humanity,” he said.
After his second tour, Jack returned to Texas and continued to serve, retiring after 30 years with the Dallas Police Force.
Zane Christie, Army Sgt.
58,000 Americans were killed in the Vietnam War. Each name on the Vietnam War Memorial is connected to a story and family. Daily Sun Photographer Ron Farmer said the death of Zane Christie brought the war home to him, and to Navarro County.
Sgt. Zane Christie was in the Army, part of the 101 Airborne 326 Engineering Battalion.
His brother Larry, and sister-in-law, Gail, talked about Zane’s life and time in the service.
“He reached the rank of Staff Sgt. quickly,” Larry said “I am proud of my brother.”
Zane was riding in the first vehicle of a convoy when an explosive device detonated. There were no survivors. He was killed in action a week after his 22nd birthday on Oct. 25, 1970.
His name is listed on panel 06W, Line 20 on the Vietnam War Memorial. Larry visited Washington D.C. decades after his brother died.
“Going to the wall was a really hard thing for Larry to do, but he was glad he went,” Gail said.
Zane played sports at Mildred High School and attended Navarro College, where he planned to be an architect. He left behind a widow and family, including Larry and Gail’s grandson who is Zane’s namesake.
Michael Dunavant, Army Veterinary Corps
There is no greater bond than the one shared between a military service dog and his handler. Military Service Dogs have kept American troops safe since WWI.
It was the job of veterinarian Michael Dunavant and others in the 176 Army Veterinary Corps to care for the dogs who were first into the jungles of Vietnam.
Dunavant, who served from 1968 to 1970, recalled that one of the Generals close to Pleiku acknowledged the importance of dogs, “If the dogs can’t go, the men won’t go,” he said.
Dunavant was stationed in Okinawa, Japan but volunteered to go to Vietnam.
“I just wanted to be sure that I did all I could for my country,” he said.
Though he also served as a food inspector, Dunavant spent most of his time at the veterinary hospital in Cam Ranh Bay.
German Shepherds and Labradors were the primary breeds used in Vietnam to fulfill three roles: Scout dogs, century dogs, and trackers. Scout dogs went out on patrols with the troops.
“They were on an eight-foot leash, connected to their handler,” Dunavant said.
The dogs were trained to alert to ambushes and booby traps.
“They did their jobs well,” he said. “So well that they were often the first ones shot during a fire fight.”
The dogs were evacuated on helicopters for treatment. Century dogs patrolled bases. A third group of dogs were primarily Labradors, trained to track the enemy.
There are several monuments commemorating the contributions of military service dogs, including one in Holmdel, New Jersey, one on the island of Guam, and another at Fort Benning, Georgia.
Dunavant now works two days a week as a vet in Duncanville.
Tommy Tompkins, Army, retired as Air Force Colonel
Tommy Tompkins was drafted in the spring of 1969 and was in Vietnam by January 1970, after Basic Training and a stint in Non-Commissioned Officers Training school at Fort Benning, Georgia.
He was a radio telephone operator, which meant it was his job to establish communications. He was usually the third or fourth in line when stuff got real.
Tompkins discussed how he and six other buddies made a pact to meet back at an NCO club before he joined Charlie Company as part of the 3rd Battalion 22nd Regiment in the 25th Infantry Division.
The Second Company Commander Tompkins had developed a dedicated point squad. They were the first guys to face enemy fire.
“You learn a lot when you are on point,” he said.
Because it meant fewer other duties in the rear, Tompkins volunteered for the point squad and carried the radio for six months.
“That’s the maximum they wanted anyone in the point squad,” he said, “During that time we never lost anybody, we were just lucky I guess.”
Visibility was almost always an issue.
“It was scary as hell, at times you couldn’t see 10 yards in front of you,” he said. One of Tompkins jobs was to call in smoke or air support when needed.
Tompkins spent time in Cambodia as well. Until mid-1970, American troops couldn’t enter Cambodia because it was officially a neutral country. The Nixon administration negotiated with the Cambodian government allowing our troops to go in 25 miles.
Tompkins said 80 to 90% of the guys in his company didn’t worry about politics.
“We were just trying to make it home,” he said.
Tompkins met up at the NCO club just as he and his buddies had promised to do.
“We spent three days looking for each other,” he said. “Of the original seven men, only five of us were left, one of those extended a year.”
Tompkins joined the Air Force after getting out of the Army. He retired as a Colonel in 2003.
Joe Hill, Air Force Capt.
Joe Hill served as the navigator and legal officer aboard the USS Pyro from 1962 to 1965. The Pyro was an ammunition ship charged with replenishing others in the fleet. Hill said he and his ship mates updated 1927 charts of the Tonkin Gulf. Hill achieved the rank of Captain.
Hill said he believed in the mission, “though that mission wasn’t articulated well by our political leaders.”
“At the time I believed they had better information, in retrospect it was a civil war between the North and South Vietnamese,” he said.
Hill now serves as the Co-Chairman of the Texas Veterans Day Parade
Jim Cross, Air Force
Jim Cross never had an interest in flying when he attended what is now Texas A&M at Commerce. Though as Vietnam continued, he joined the Air Force ROTC in the mid 1960s.
“I was happy as you could be to go off to war,” he said.
Cross was in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969, after previously supporting the airlift mission in Europe.
Cross eventually flew forward air control, and interdiction missions over the Ho Chi Menh Trail in the O2 Skymaster. Flying at night, Cross called in airstrikes. Cross flew with a spotter in the right seat of the aircraft, attempting to cut Vietnamese supply lines.
Cross recalled that he and other pilots were frustrated by the political restrictions, and how quickly the enemy were able to rebuild the trail after tremendous bombing. Cross later went to work for Vietnam Airlines from 1995 to 2003.
“A lot of the South Vietnamese military escaped the country after the fall of Saigon, but many didn’t. Anyone who was accused of helping the Americans after the fall of Saigon were often imprisoned or killed.
“What really frustrated me is how we walked off and left the South Vietnamese people hanging,” he said.
——————
Forty-five years after the Vietnam War some veterans continue to process their experiences and contend with raw emotions.
We at the Daily Sun would like to thank all veterans and extend a welcome home to every Vietnam veteran.
