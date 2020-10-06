Taylor’s Smokehouse, located at 211 S. Beaton in Downtown Corsicana, is now Taylor’s Smokehouse and Tavern.
The barbecue restaurant is now operating the upstairs bar formerly known as The Plaid Turtle Draft House and offering live music every Saturday, karaoke on Friday nights, and open mic night on Thursday.
DJ Wild Thang will be hosting karaoke starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 and Courtney Prater will perform starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. on the outdoor stage.
Call 254-709-7353 for more information.
