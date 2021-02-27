Melanie C. Hyder, 65, of Kerens passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Navarro Regional Hospital. Visitation will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Corley Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Corley Funeral Home Chape…