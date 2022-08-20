On Aug. 15, the Texas Education Agency released accountability report cards to the public.
Due to COVID-19’s impact on the public school system, schools have not been rated since the 2018-2019 school year.
The last few years have been a time of exponential growth and progress for Rice ISD which made school history with its first ever “A” rating.
Rice High School and Rice Elementary improved by one letter grade, and the Rice Intermediate Middle School
rating jumped 19 points.
Superintendent, Amy Harvell, believes the growth mindset of the district has contributed to this
achievement.
"Our focus has always been that all of our students will make progress, and today
we are celebrating that. Our teachers and staff have done an amazing job with intentional
instruction and the commitment that every student will show growth. Rice ISD students are
outperforming pre-pandemic scores, despite going through one of the greatest challenges
education has ever faced. I could not be more proud of our principals, teachers, and students."
In addition to their “A” rating, the district earned a Postsecondary Readiness Distinction for their
college and career preparation program which includes student participation in Advanced
Placement and Career and Technical courses, college entrance exam scores, and performance
at the Meets and Masters levels on the STAAR test at all levels. Each campus was recognized
in multiple areas for a total of twelve distinctions.
Two campuses earned distinctions in the Closing the Gaps domain which was created to
eliminate performance gaps between students of different backgrounds and ability levels.
Progress for all students is a result of Rice ISD staff’s dedication to living out the district’s
mission statement: “The mission of Rice ISD will always be for the betterment of our students.
Our mission is to welcome each child with open arms and to assist them in their achievements.
Among those achievements, each student will learn respect, integrity, and pride to carry with
them throughout their lives.”
